Born on December 7, 1933, Barbara Lee Horowitz grew up in Needham, the elder daughter of a family steeped in the traditions of community service. She received her Master's Degree in Education from Boston University and became an elementary school teacher in Dedham, MA. When her children were born, she took everything she learned about teaching and shared it not only with them but with their friends. She wanted them to know there was a big world beyond our borders. She believed that understanding different cultures leads to relationships of generosity and respect. Barbara brought the world to her children by hosting exchange students from countries as diverse as Guatemala, Japan, South Africa, Sweden, and the Congo. Barbara was involved in bringing the METCO program to Needham in the 1960s. She was an active member of The National Conference for Christians and Jews. Barbara campaigned enthusiastically for her husband, Benedict Horowitz, when he ran for Selectman, and together they served the Needham community for many years. Barbara's interests weren't limited to politics and social justice. Her work as a visual artist was a focal point in her life, and her pastel and watercolor florals splashed spring onto many a winter wall. Barbara passed away peacefully in her sleep on Mothers' Day, May 10, 2020, in Belmont, MA. She'd recently had Covid-19 but had come through it and tested negative. She is survived by her daughters, Laurie Horowitz of Santa Monica, CA, and Wendy Ribeiro of Framingham, MA, her grandchildren, Kimberly and Richard Ribeiro, both of Framingham, and her sister Lois Galvin of Falmouth, MA. The memorial service will be postponed until it is safe to have one. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre, an organization that combines Barbara's interest in the arts, social justice, diversity, and human rights. Tax-deductible contribution: Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre, 2704 Brooks st., Missoula, MT 59801. Alternatively - https://www.rmbt.org/donate
Published in The Needham Times from May 16 to May 23, 2020