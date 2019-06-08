|
|
Barbara M. (Healy) Caputo, of Needham, June 4th. Beloved wife of the late Adam P. Caputo. Loving mother of Paula M. Caputo of Needham, Pamela C. Feingold and her husband William of Lynnfield, Stephen A. Caputo and his wife Elizabeth of Medfield. Grandmother of Rachel and Catherine. Sister of Donald Healy and Joan McCarthy, and the late Paul, Richard, Robert, and Thomas Healy. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bartholomew Church, Needham. Private interment, Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Barbara's memory to the Ellie Fund, 200 Reservoir St., Needham, 02494. For guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Needham Times from June 8 to June 15, 2019