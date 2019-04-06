|
Barbara Stern of Needham, passed away at Beth Israel-Deaconess Hospital in Boston on April 3, 2019 after a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Robert M. Stern. Sister of Carole Lutch of Dallas, Texas and the late Glenda Fiebel, of Lauderhill, Florida. Despite her challenges, Barbaras good nature and kind heart helped her overcome many challenges and she made friends wherever she went. Barbaras extended family included her friends and staff at The Center at the Heights in Needham, her caregivers and housemates at the Charles River Center in Needham, and others who looked out for Barbara and Robert over the years. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:45 am at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Needham Elderly, 300 Hillside Ave, Needham, MA 02494.
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2019