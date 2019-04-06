Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Stern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Stern

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Stern Obituary
Barbara Stern of Needham, passed away at Beth Israel-Deaconess Hospital in Boston on April 3, 2019 after a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Robert M. Stern. Sister of Carole Lutch of Dallas, Texas and the late Glenda Fiebel, of Lauderhill, Florida. Despite her challenges, Barbaras good nature and kind heart helped her overcome many challenges and she made friends wherever she went. Barbaras extended family included her friends and staff at The Center at the Heights in Needham, her caregivers and housemates at the Charles River Center in Needham, and others who looked out for Barbara and Robert over the years. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:45 am at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Needham Elderly, 300 Hillside Ave, Needham, MA 02494.
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.