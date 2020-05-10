|
Betty L. (Bippus) Donovan, age 93 (Aug 6, 1926 - May 7, 2020) of Needham, of complications from COVID-19. Beloved wife of the late James F. Donovan for 62 years. Devoted mother of William Edward Donovan and his wife Terese of Middletown, Conn and Lisa Jane Donovan of Needham. Loving grandmother of Julia Donovan. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Betty Lou is pre-deceased by her parents, Dr. Edward S. and Margaret Beckett Bippus, two sisters Margaret Jane Stimson and Helen Finney and two brothers Dr. William E. Bippus and Edward S. Bippus Jr. Born in Wheeling, WV, Betty Lou graduated from Tridelphia High School in 1944, and attended West Virginia University her freshman year before transferring due to asthma and graduated from University of Miami in 1948 with a B.A. in English. She taught 8th grade English in West Palm Beach, FL for two years before marrying Jim in 1950 and moving to Quincy, MA. Betty Lou worked as a medical technician/office manager for a surgeon until they started their family. A founding member of the Needham Pool and Racquet Club where she loved to play tennis, Betty Lou also was a member of three beloved bridge groups, a member of Kalmia Garden Club and a former season ticket holder for Boston College football. She loved her family, John Wayne and entertaining. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, Funeral Services for Betty Lou are private. A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. Interment in Needham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Joe Andruzzi Foundation in memory of Betty Lou Donovan to assist New England cancer patients and their families with much needed financial support. Gifts may be mailed to Joe Andruzzi Foundation, 49 Plain Street, Suite 500, ;North Attleboro, MA 02780 or donate online at www.joeandruzzifoundation.org. To share a message of condolence or a memory of Betty Lou, please visit www.eaton funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Needham Times from May 10 to May 18, 2020