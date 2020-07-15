1/1
C. Peter Waldinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
C. Peter Waldinger lifelong resident of Dover, MA died following a fall at home on July 8, 2020. Age 75. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Ruth Morse Waldinger and late Robert Hilgers Waldinger. He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Jeanne Shipp Waldinger. Also survived by his sister, DeeDee Waldinger Bentley, a brother Robert E. Waldinger, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, Godchildren and lifelong friends. He graduated from Dedham Country Day School, Noble and Greenough School, and Harvard College. He was an enthusiastic camper at Camp Monadnock in NH. Peter was an accomplished athlete: in baseball, football, hockey, sailing and especially, golf and skiing. He was a longtime member and dedicated volunteer for the Dedham Country and Polo Club where he was a Board member and Chair of Golf. He served on the DCPC golf committee for 20 years & on several golf professional & greens superintendent selection committees. He served on the Massachusetts Golf Association Executive and Championship Committees and was a volunteer rules official at numerous golf tournaments. Also a longtime volunteer for Noble and Greenough School. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a forward observer in Vietnam, K-3-1. A celebration of Peters life may be held in the fall. If friends wish to make a donation, gifts in memory of Peter may be made to Mass Golf to benefit junior programs. 300 Arnold Palmer Blvd., Norton MA 02766. To share a memory of Peter or send a note of condolence, please visit at www.eatonfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Needham Times from Jul. 15 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved