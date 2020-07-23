C. Peter Waldinger lifelong resident of Dover, MA died following a fall at home on July 8, 2020. Age 75. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Ruth Morse Waldinger and late Robert Hilgers Waldinger. He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Jeanne Shipp Waldinger. Also survived by his sister, DeeDee Waldinger Bentley, a brother Robert E. Waldinger, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, Godchildren and lifelong friends. He graduated from Dedham Country Day School, Noble and Greenough School, and Harvard College. He was an enthusiastic camper at Camp Monadnock in NH. Peter was an accomplished athlete: in baseball, football, hockey, sailing and especially, golf and skiing. He was a longtime member and dedicated volunteer for the Dedham Country and Polo Club where he was a Board member and Chair of Golf. He served on the DCPC golf committee for 20 years & on several golf professional & greens superintendent selection committees. He served on the Massachusetts Golf Association Executive and Championship Committees and was a volunteer rules official at numerous golf tournaments. Also a longtime volunteer for Noble and Greenough School. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a forward observer in Vietnam, K-3-1. A celebration of Peters life may be held in the fall. If friends wish to make a donation, gifts in memory of Peter may be made to Mass Golf to benefit junior programs. 300 Arnold Palmer Blvd., Norton MA 02766. To share a memory of Peter or send a note of condolence, please visit at www.eatonfuneralhomes.com