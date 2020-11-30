Carol Barber Jankowski, 83, of Wellesley, died on November 28th, 2020 after a short illness. She is the daughter of Mary Louise Evans and Charles Merrill Barber of Shaker Heights, OH. She leaves her husband Joseph J. Jankowski, MD, son, David W. Jankowski of Palos Verdes, CA. and daughter, Mary Kathryn Jankowski of Norwich, VT. She also leaves four grandchildren, Tommy, Laura, Tessa, and Lia. After training as a nurse, she spent most of her career working at Brigham & Women's Hospital as a nurse educator in the Radiation Safety department. She was a long-term member of St. Andrews church in Wellesley, where she was active in many of the church's outreach programs. She brought great joy to and will be greatly missed by her family, friends and everyone whom she touched. A private internment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellesley. A Celebration of Life service at St. Andrews church will occur in 2021 at a date to be determined. Instead of flowers, a donation in Carol's name to the organization Doctors Without Borders
is preferred. www.doctorswithoutborders.org
. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.