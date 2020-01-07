|
Catherine Dougherty Whetham, age 100, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 at Carillon Nursing Home in Huntington, NY. Born in New Rochelle, NY on May 19, 1919. Catherine (Kay) was the daughter of the late Hugh and Geneva Dougherty and wife of the late Charles W. Whetham, Jr. She was a long time resident of Needham and worked at Needham High School for many years as secretary to the vice principal. She retired in 1985, and spent her retirement years doing volunteer work, traveling and playing bridge. She is survived by 2 daughters, Carol (Arthur) Looney of Beaufort, SC, and Linda (John) Petrocelli of Huntington, NY; a daughter-in-law, Dianne Whetham of Chebeague, ME; a sister, Jean McLaughlin of Palos Verdes, CA. She was predeceased by her son, Charles W. Whetham, and a sister, Barbara Dougherty. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Stacey Flynn, Christine Obye, Erin and Henry Whetham, Jill Hulke, John Petrocelli, Caitlin Petrocelli. Chad Petrocelli, Ashleigh Carlucci and Samantha Petrocelli; 6 great grandchildren, Kira, Brendan and Alison Flynn, Georgia Hulke, Sophia and Charlie Whetham. A funeral service was held for her on December 21, 2019 in Huntington, NY. Internment will follow in May at Greenwood Cemetary in Brooklyn, NY.
Published in The Needham Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020