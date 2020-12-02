1/1
Christine R. Hoffmeister
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Ruth Vellines Hoffmeister passed away on her 101st birthday November 19, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son in-law in Seekonk MA. She was the wife of the late George W. Hoffmeister, Sr. Born in Norfolk, Virginia, she moved to Philadelphia and married George there in 1939. They lived in New England for many years, and then retired to Virginia Beach. Chris enjoyed an active and loving life, especially with her duckpin bowling at the Norfolk and Portsmouth lanes and with the many friends she met there. She is survived by her four children: Joyce and David Medeiros of Seekonk, MA; George and Christine Leader Hoffmeister of Needham, MA; Jacalyn and Robert Wright of Kennebunkport, ME and Nokomis FL; and Jim and Jane Hoffmeister of Virginia Beach, VA. Christine is also survived by her nine grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren whom she adored and loved so much. Christine will be missed by her friends and family, but she left a lasting love that will be with them forever. A family remembrance will be scheduled at a later date. In memory of Christine, a donation to Southcoast Visiting Nurse Association, 200 Mill Road, Fairhaven, MA 02719, Suite 120, would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of the Home of J.H. Williams & Co., 210 Taunton Ave., East Providence, RI. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.jhwilliamsfuneral home.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Needham Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved