Clayton Hilton Hewitt died on April 23, 2020 at Wingate at Needham. An assisted-living facility. Born at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas on June 14, 1959 to John H. and Thelma K. Hewitt. Clayton grew up mainly in Needham and in Dover. He attended public schools in Needham and Dover and later enrolled at The Winchendon School in Winchendon, before transferring to Dover-Sherborn Regional High School from which he was graduated in 1978. Upon graduation from Dover-Sherborn, he attended Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island and was graduated with a degree in Culinary Arts in 1982. Clayton also attended Mount Ida College in Newton, Mass, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Hotel Management in 2006. Clayton served in the U.S. Army in the United States and in Germany from 1982 to 1984 as a Multichannel Equipment Communications Operator. He was married in 1989 to Laura Baird of Dover. They later divorced. Clayton lived for 35 years in Needham at Charles Court East. He was an avid hiker, reader and for 33 years, a proud member of AA, where he led countless meetings. He is survived by his parents, John and Thelma Hewitt of New London, New Hampshire and by his sister Susan A. Hewitt of Taunton. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Clayton's honor may be made to the Green Mountain Club, 4711 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury, Vermont 05677. To share a memory of Clayton or a messages of condolence with his family, please visit www.eatonfunerahomes.com
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020