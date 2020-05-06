Home

George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Constance (Manfra) Turco, longtime resident of Needham, May 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John A. Turco. Devoted mother of Anthony John Turco and his wife Margaret of Needham, Vincent P. Turco of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Alfred J. Turco and his wife Bonnie of Needham, and Gina M. Hutton and her husband Timothy of Needham. Loving grandmother of Marisa, A.J., Lauren, Vincent, Michael, Alfred and T.J. Great-grandmother of 7 and also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sister of Ernest Manfra and his wife Carol of East Boston, Josephine DeSimone of Millis and her late husband Enrico. Services will be private. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Constances memory to MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave. Boston, MA 02130. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Needham Times from May 6 to May 13, 2020
