Coral Joy (Epstein) Ambuter of Winderemere, FL., formerly of Needham, passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer on June 12, 2020. She was a graduate of Newton High School and Beth Israel School of Nursing class of 1963. She worked as a nurse for most of her career as well as being the founder and owner of Sancor Monograms. She was the beloved wife of Roger Ambuter for fiftyseven years. Devoted mother of Hal Ambuter and his wife Cherwyn, Mary Ann Staskywicz, Edward Ambuter, and William Ambuter. Adored grandmother of Chanah Dow, Adam, Michaela, Andre, and Amanda Ambuter. Dear sister-in-law of Bruce and Betsy Ambuter and Linda Epstein. Her adored dog Jasper, also many friends and family who loved her. She was the daughter of the late Martha and Murray Epstein and sister of the late Jack Epstein. Services will be private. Donations in her memory can be made to Temple Beth Shalom, 640 Highland Ave, Needham, MA. or to Congregation of Reform Judaism, 928 Malone Dr., Orlando, Fl.



