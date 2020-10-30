1/
Cornelia "Nina" Saltus, of Needham, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020. She was 76. Nina was born and raised in Morristown, NJ and was a graduate of Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, NY. She was a resident of Needham for 32 years and had worked as a Production Secretary for WGBH TV in Boston for many years. She was a member of the Needham Garden Club and was a devoted participant in the First Parish Needham community. She loved choral music and attending theatre, arts and musical events. She also had a great interest in Native American culture and art. Nina is survived by her husband John H. Smith, her daughter and son-in-law Kendra Smith and Sam Knowles and her sisters Lydia Saltus Menendez and Sarah Saltus Siddig, as well as several nieces and nephews A virtual Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm by First Parish Needham, U.U.. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Parish Needham, Music Endowment Fund, 23 Dedham, Ave., Needham, MA. To share a memory or send a note of condolence please visit www.eatonfuneral homes.com.

Published in The Needham Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.
