|
|
David Lloyd Thomas, Sr., of Arlington, Vermont and of Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness on March 2, 2020. He was 92. Born in Ames, Iowa, he was the son of Mary Freda (Weeks) Marshall & E. Anson Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 24 years Patricia (Thorne) Thomas, his son David, Jr. and wife Dr. Kathryn Hayward of Spain, his daughter Carol Thomas and husband Marty Jacobs of Needham, his grandchildren Jeremy Hayward-Thomas and wife Mara of Spain, Samuel Thomas Jacobs of New Mexico, Michael Thomas Jacobs & wife Cheng Ma of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, and Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec of New York City, and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Patricias son Evan Germeles of Wyoming, and Patricias daughter Dr. Christina Herold and husband Kenneth and grandson Teddy of Needham, MA. David was predeceased in 1994 by his cherished first wife Mary Lou (Artman), the mother of his two children, and by his brother, John W. Thomas. David was a retired corporate financial officer of Dun & Bradstreet and other companies in NYC, and an engaged and much-loved participant in his adopted Vermont community. Memorial service TBA. Expressions of sympathy may include a donation in Davids memory to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care www.vnacare.org..
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020