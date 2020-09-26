1/
David Summergrad
David Summergrad of Needham, September 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Grace (Miner) Summergrad. Devoted father of Lisa E. Summergrad and her husband Graham Leverick of Somerville and Anna L. Summergrad of Waltham. Brother of Florence Summergrad of Jersey City, NJ. Uncle of Jeremy Kohler of Jersey City, NJ. Cousin of Paul Summergrad of Newton. As a lifelong educator and mentor he will be deeply missed by many. Funeral services private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Davids memory to the ACLU, Black Lives Matter or another education or social justice organization of your choosing. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.

Published in The Needham Times from Sep. 26 to Oct. 3, 2020.
