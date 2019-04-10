|
Derek W. F. Coward, 86, died April 7, 2019. Husband of Jean. Father of Rachel Brown from Medfield and Sarah Iszler of Tucson, AZ. Grandfather of Brian Brown, Chelsea and Aidan Iszler. Born and raised in Newport, Isle of Wight, U.K, he attended Exeter University and served in the Education Corps of the British Army. His career was with The Gillette Company holding positions in the U.K. and in Boston. He retired as Vice-President, Marketing of Gillettes Safety Razor Division. He then became an Executive-in-Residence, teaching marketing, at Suffolk University. His passion was competitive running. He was captain of his universitys cross-country team, and later in life he ran 10Ks. He enjoyed spending winters in Tucson AZ, pastel painting, genealogy and bird watching. If desired, memorial donations may be made to (doctorswithoutborders.org). Services are private. To share a memory of Mr. Coward, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019