Donald Grossman of Needham, passed away on June 9, 2019, at the Stanley Tippett Home in Needham with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Sheila (Koss) Grossman. Adored father of Julie Kapadia and Jaynie Martin and her husband Chris. Cherished grandfather of Jonathan and David. Dear brother of Barbara Chaiton and the late Geraldine Bailen. Also survived by caring nieces and nephews. Services were held at Temple Beth Shalom, 670 Highland Ave., Needham, MA, Friday, June 14, 2019, at 2:00 pm. Interment followed in the Independent Workman's Circle Cemetery, West Roxbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.
Published in The Needham Times from June 17 to June 24, 2019