Donald Malcom Adamson, 96, known to all as "Mac", of South Yarmouth passed away at Cape Cod Hospital on May 16, 2020. He was born in Gagetown, New Brunswick, Canada to Lena and Donald A. Adamson. H e was a graduate of University of New Brunswick with a BS in electrical engineering. Upon graduation he entered the Canadian Navy and worked decommissioning naval ships from WWII in Halifax Harbor. As a young man he came to the Boston area to stay with his Uncle Hubert Becket and began an engineering career where he worked in electrical design and consulting. In 1950 he met his beloved wife, Claire B. Rideout. Two years later, he founded, owned, and operated Engineers Incorporated of Needham, Massachusetts, a consulting firm specializing in the design through build of the electrical systems in most of the major hospitals in the Boston Metropolitan area. After raising their family in Needham, Mac and Claire fully retired to Cape Cod in 1990, and were members of the Cape Cod Covenant Church in Brewster. He enjoyed golfing, sailing, and anything cooked with onions. He was a lifelong learner and story teller and took great pride in the history and ancestry of his family. His greatest joy was his wife Claire and spending time with his family; his son Donald J. Adamson, his daughter Jane K. Adamson Pawlukiewicz, and the late Keith A. Adamson. He has seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held at Ancient Cemetery in South Yarmouth. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Center in Boston, 125 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130. For online condolences, please visit www.doanebealames hyannis.com.
Published in The Needham Times from May 19 to May 26, 2020