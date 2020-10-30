Ginny, as the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Don was a true gentleman. His intellect and easy manner was a huge influence on me as a young adult. Starting as a CO-OP student at Boston Tool & Die, he almost immediately took me under his wing and mentored me. I am forever grateful to have met Don Moon and will never forget him. May he rest in peace.



Friend