|
|
Dorothy Frances (Bickford) Caulfield of Needham, MA died on Friday May 17, 2019. She was 95. Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Caulfield and mother of the late John L. Caulfield of Fairfield CT. She is survived by son Martin J. Caulfield of Brooklyn NY and Andrew T. Caulfield his wife Suzana Assahina and grandson Alexander A. Caulfield of Needham MA, sister-in-law Rosemarie Russell of Washington DC and many loving nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a loving daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. Dorothy was born in 1923 to Abigail and Andrew Bickford in Gardner MA and spent her early childhood in Hubbardston MA. She attended school there and in Gardner before graduating from Athol High School in 1941. She and Tom lived in Quincy and Newton prior to moving their family to Needham in 1965. She was a graduate of the first two year pre-nursing class at Boston University and in 1943 began her nursing preparation at Massachusetts General Hospital and with the Army Nurses Cadet Corp. graduating in 1946. Thus began a 50 year career that included training in nursing specialties, twenty-eight years of night duty at the Faulkner Hospital and ten years at North Hill Health Center. She took great pleasure in volunteering at the Needham Community Council as a Friendly Visitor and as a Board Member of the Senior Center-Council on Aging. Passionate about gardening she was a long time member of the Needham Garden Club and the Needham Historical Society. Dorothy traveled extensively viewing gardens around the world and enjoyed lifetime hobby of photography. Memorial services are private. In lieu of flowers, please plant something in her memory. Donations in her memory may be made to the Needham Community Council and Needham History and Learning Center.
Published in The Needham Times from May 21 to May 28, 2019