|
|
It is with great sadness that we share our loss of Douglas L. Rainville of Needham, Massachusetts on October 8, 2019. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He is deeply mourned by his loving wife, Patricia Varon, his sons, Blake and Brandon Rainville, their wives, Chelsea Olson and Helen Bresler, respectively, as well as his stepchildren, Shannah and Isaac Varon, his stepson-in-law Jason Arenburg, his two grandsons, Caleb and Reuben Arenburg (who called him Baba), his sisters, Nancy Caplette, Betsy Gun, Susan Leduc and his brother Scott Rainville and numerous nieces and nephews. He was 67 years old. Doug was a gem of a human being; he sparkled. He was an optimist and a fighter. Born in Springfield, Massachusetts and raised in Holyoke, Massachusetts. He attended Union College and the University of Massachusetts Amh- erst. He received his MBA from Babson College. Doug was known for his sense of humor, quick and often dry wit, and passion for sports, the ocean and fishing. Always ready with a joke, he was a warm loving, kind, joyful, and loyal family member and friend. He further held the distinction of being the best apple martini maker in New England. Doug was never happier than when he was fishing or clamming on Narragansett Bay; one of his final joys was stringing a fishing line. Doug was a true art appreciator and delighted in framing his wife Patricias paintings and attending her Art shows. He loved to travel and enjoyed adventures in Per, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Italy, Portugal, England and France, with his wife Patricia by his side. He fondly remembered his cross - country trip with his son, Blake and reveling in the splendor of Machu Picchu. A true professional and a natural networker, he thrived when he connected people who could help each other succeed either professionally or socially. Doug enjoyed civic and board service and was a member of the Norfolk Masonic Lodge in Needham, Massachusetts, and a Board Member of the Asperger/Autism Network in Watertown, Massachusetts. Dougs services will be private, at his request. Donations in his memory can be made to the Boston Collegiate Charter School Foundation (www.bostoncollegiate.org). Please designate your generous donation to the Douglas Rainville Memorial Scholarship. It was Dougs objective that students without means would be able to attend and thrive in college. His family would like to thank the hundreds of friends and family who visited him during his four year battle with Leukemia and especially to the doctors, nurses and care givers at the Beth Israel-Lahey Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic and to those who were in his life in his final days at the VNA Tippett Home, Needham. To share a memory of Doug, please visit www. eatonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019