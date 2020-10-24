Edith (nee Aida Celeste Paolucci), On the morning of October 20, 2020 Edith (nee Aida Celeste Paolucci), age 98, of Needham, MA passed peacefully in her sleep and is now at eternal rest. Edith was preceded in death by her husband Ferdinand, her parents Joseph and Julia Paolucci, her brother Benjamin, and her sister Joanna (Penny). She is survived by her sister Sandra Feuda, three children and their spouses Bob (Jeff Fairbanks), Arlene DePhillippo (Skip Daniels), and Rick (Joan). Edith was also extremely blessed to have eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Relatives and friends may attend her visitation on Thursday, October 29th, 2020, from 10:00-10:45am at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., Needham followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00am in St. Joseph's Church, 1382 Highland Ave., Needham. Interment will occur Monday, November 2, 2020, at 1:00pm at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 S. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com
