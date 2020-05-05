|
|
Edward A. Kennedy of Watertown, April 24, 2020. I am great saddened by the sudden death of my brother, Edward A. Kennedy of Watertown. Ed was born on April 27, 1952 to parents Charlotte (Hoag) and Edward F. Kennedy, both now deceased. He is survived his sister Leslie Kennedy Glynn and niece Tara Howe of Saco, Maine. Ed is also survived by Scott Kennedy of Raynham and Pamela Flaherty of Stoughton. He attended Hampshire College from 1973-1976, earning a Bachelors Degree on United States History. He was a passionate supporter of civil rights and social justice. Ed was proud to be one of the founders of Project Assist, a crisis intervention center and hotline serving the Metro West area of Boston. He loved politics, campaigning of his friend Dan Matthews, Elizabeth Warren, and other Democrats he was fond of. Such a shame he never ran for political office, he would have been good at it. An avid Red Sox and Patriots fan for many years. Ed also enjoyed bike riding around Boston. He worked many years as the Market Research Account Manager for Center Watch Research Services. Extremely outgoing and gregarious, Ed could strike up a conversation with just about everyone. A Celebration of Eds Life will be held at a later date, with his family and friends. Please remember, no one is really gone until there isnt anyone left that remembers them alive. I am sure Ed will be remembered in memories for a long time by me and others that have known him. To share a memory of Ed or a message of condolence with his family, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Needham Times from May 5 to May 12, 2020