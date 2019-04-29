|
Edward F. White Of Needham,died on April 26, 2019. A loving and devoted husband, brother and uncle. He is survived, and deeply mis- sed by his wife Pat and sis- ters-in-law Donna and Joseph Mooney, and Pauline White. His brothers J. David White and Richard White, his sister-in-law Jennie A. Bering, and his parents Edward and Rose White predeceased him. He is also loved by his six nieces and nephews and their spouses John David White Jr., Becky and Mark Wheatley, Kathleen White, Stephen and Grace White, Patricia White, and Michael and Josephine White. Ted was born in Waltham, MA, on September 12, 1926, and was called home on April 26, 2019. He was 92. He was raised in Hudson, MA, and served honorably in the United States Navy during World War II. He graduated from the University at Albany with an Accounting degree under the GI Bill. He worked in Sales and Management for IBM for almost 20 years. Ted ran his own successful picture framing business, Alumin Art Company of Nor- wood MA, along with his wife Pat, for over 40 years. To his employees at Alumin Art Company he will be remembered as the kindest and most considerate man. To his nieces and nephews and their children he was known as Uncle Ted. They remember him for his kindness, acceptance, guidance, patience and love. He found the love of his life in his wife Pat. He touched many lives, was adored by his family, his friends and co-workers and will be greatly missed. Ted was a one of a kind gentleman. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Thursday, May 2 from 9:30-10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew Church, Needham at 11:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Needham Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers expres- sions of sympathy may be made in Edwards memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2019