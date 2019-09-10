|
Eileen C. Mahoney formerly of Wellesley, September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William S. Mahoney Jr. Devoted mother of Kevin B. Mahoney and his wife Chris of Westbrook, ME., Lynne M. Belanger and her husband Joseph of Worcester, Dana K. Mahoney and his wife Wanda of McLean. VA., and William S. Mahoney III of Nashua, NH. Loving grandmother of Nicole Capuano and her husband Dan of Charlton, William S. Mahoney IV of Hudson, and great-grandmother of Caroline Capuano. Sister of Audrey McNutt and her husband Sam of Watertown, and the late William Chase. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The Mahoney family would like to communicate a special thank you to the Sterling Village and Trinity Hospice for their outstanding care, support, and love during Eileens last few years. Funeral Service in the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. Wellesley on Thursday, September 12th at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours Wednesday, September 11th from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Eileens memory to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Needham Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019