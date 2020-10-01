Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Burns (91) passed away Sept 18, 2020 just two weeks shy of her 92nd birthday in her home of 34 years in Sun City Center, FL. She was born in Shelton, CT in Oct of 1928 to Thomas F. and Ella (Kieley) Griffin. She was predeceased by her younger brother William Griffin. She married Hugh L. Burns of Ansonia, CT on Sept 10, 1949 at St Joseph Church in Shelton, where she was a member for 29 years and graduate of the school. Betty and Hugh were married for 61 years until his death in 2010. Moving to Needham, Massachusetts in 1956, she was a member of St Joseph Church there for 30 years, serving as Parish Council secretary and school secretary. Moving to Sun City Center in 1987 she was a member of Prince of Peace Church; sang in the choir; served as Eucharistic Minister to the homebound and taught CCD at Prince of Peace and St Anne's in Ruskin; and assisted Hugh in prison ministry. Together they served 12 years as Respect Life coordinators and founded the Tampa Bay Chapter of Voice of the Faithful. In 1994 Betty and Hugh were recognized as the Knights of Columbus " Florida Family of the Year" at the state convention. They both volunteered on the Security Patrol in Sun City Center. Betty also served 6 years as the Emergency Secretary in Sun City. Betty was a "cracker jack" secretary and won many speed typing awards as young woman. She was an avid Bridge player and a great cook, whose specialty was leg of lamb with mint and roasted potatoes. Betty was a lover of large "Bella Abzug " hats and had an affinity for attracting lost souls and bringing them home for dinner. She is survived by her three children, Rev. Hugh L. Burns, OP of South Ozone Park, Queens NY, Betsy Burns of Sun City Center and Ellen Avola and her husband Christopher of West Palm Beach FL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission, Wimauma, FL. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900. As her friend and former Bridge partner, Pat Merker, wrote in a poem in her honor in 1999: We're really glad to know her, she's fun to have around, for while she lightens up each day, her feet are on the ground.



