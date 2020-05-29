Elizabeth R. Alexander
1926 - 2020
Elizabeth R. Alexander, known also as Betty, passed away on April 21, 2020. She was 93 years old. Born to George R. Mason and Jeannette Russell on August 6, 1926, in Lowell, MA. Betty had been in failing health for some time. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother Paul. Needham has been her home for many years. Betty loved her friends, fellowship, luncheons, and special gatherings and was particularly fond of pets. Bettys love for the Lord was very evident in her life. She was attending Carter Methodist Church until her failing health kept her home. She was a church greeter and welcomed everyone with love. Friends will remember her by the scarves or other items she knitted for them. Betty will be missed at Neihoiden Glen where she has lived for the last 20 years. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. For guestbook see www. dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com

Published in The Needham Times from May 29 to Jun. 5, 2020.
