Ellen T. (Todaro) Donna Of Needham, April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of John F. Donna for 55 years; loving mother of Maryellen Civita and her husband Carlo of Norfolk, John F. Donna, Jr. of Needham; grandmother of Michael and Julia Civita, both of Norfolk; sister of the late Barbara McPherson. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Thursday, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Needham, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-7 p.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Ellen's memory to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. For online guestbook gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019