Erik M. Brinkhaus, 58, a lifelong resident of Needham and Falmouth, died peacefully on October 30th, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones after battling diabetes complications. Erik is survived by his wife Mimi (Casey) Brinkhaus, his daughter Jacqueline and his son Kurt of Needham. Also survived by his parents Heinz and Julia (Baum) Brinkhaus of Needham. Survived by his siblings; Heinz Brinkhaus and his wife Cindy of Needham, Joanie Holmes and her husband Richard of Acton, Stephanie Walsh and her husband Paul of Norfolk and Christopher Brinkhaus and his wife Jana of Needham and the late Cecilia Brinkhaus Benoit. Also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as an extended family in Germany. Erik was a graduate of Needham High, class of 1980 and attended Wentworth Institute of Technology. He worked for Brinkhaus & Sons Construction alongside his father for many years. Erik will be remembered by many. He had a passion for life; he enjoyed golfing, fishing, coaching Needham Youth Hockey and spending time at the Cape. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 1305 Highland Ave. Needham on November 4th from 4-8p.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Funeral from the funeral home on November 5th at 9a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Bartholomew Church, Needham at 10a.m. (Please follow all Covid guidelines, maximum church capacity 60, due to Covid restrictions). Interment private. Special thanks to the healthcare teams that have provided care over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Erik's memory to The American Diabetes Associations. P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Published in The Needham Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, 2020.
October 31, 2020
It was a wonderful privilege to know the
Brinkhaus family and to have been a pediatrician for the children for so many years. Ann and I send our sincere condolences.
Dr. Chris Salvo
Christopher J Salvo
Friend
