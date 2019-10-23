|
It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of Erin C. Lavalla. Erin passed away suddenly in her home in Framingham, MA on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Erin was 22 years old. Erin was loved by and leaves behind her parents, Rae H. Lavalla of Framingham and Bryon J. Lavalla of Taunton, her siblings Gweneth and Theodore, many cousins, friends and extended family in New York, Massachusetts and Vermont. Erin will be dearly missed. She will be remembered as a kind, quiet young woman with a quick wit and a warm spirit whose smile could light your heart when she chose to share it with you. She was a hard worker and always very helpful. Erin graduated from High School in Needham, MA where she was a member of the band and enjoyed soccer, math, and sciences. She enjoyed many outings with the Boy Scouts where she attained the level of Star Scout. She attended UMass, Dartmouth where she studied engineering. She was a voracious reader, loved puzzles, drawing, paintball, swimming, skiing, archery, cooking and her cat, Maisy. Erin had an eclectic interest in music and was often heard listening to Korean vocalists one minute and the Boston Symphony the next. She was talented at building anything she set her mind to. Family and friends will honor, remember and celebrate Erin by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Thursday, October 24th from 4-8 P.M. Interment will be private. For donation information, and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019