Ermes E. DeMaria, a resident of Needham for 54 years, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 after a 20 year battle with Parkinson s disease. Ermes grew up in Newton Upper Falls and was a 1952 graduate of Newton High School. Ermes was an accomplished pianist and had a life-long love for learning. He earned a BS and then a Masters in Chemistry and, years later returned to earn a Masters of Education, all from Boston University. Ermes was a dedicated father and thought to be the first male Cub Scout Den Leader in Needham in the 1960s. At the age of 50, he realized a dream when he qualified for and ran the Boston Marathon. Professionally, Ermes was recognized by the Federal Transportation Commission for excellence in the transportation and training in the handling hazardous materials, specifically nuclear pharmaceuticals, during his 40 years working for New England Nuclear /Dupont Merck Pharmaceuticals. Ermes is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Donna DeMaria of Needham and his two sons, Eric DeMaria of Greenville North Carolina and Gary DeMaria of Needham, as well as eight grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held at Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, Needham on Saturday March 14th at 11:00 AM with visitation on Friday, March 13th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ermess name may be made to www.michaeljfox. org/donate.
Published in The Needham Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020