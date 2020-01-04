|
Erminia Flora (Miano) Mia Pirro, age 99, died quietly in her sleep on January 1, 2020 at Sippican Healthcare Center in Marion, MA. She was a lifelong resident of Needham. Erminia was born April 11, 1920 at her parents home in Needham. She was the daughter of Otto and Clementina (Conte) Miano, each born in Montaguto, Italy. They settled in Needham following their marriage in 1919. The family resided on Crescent Road in Needham for decades. Erminia was a beautician. She worked in her fathers Needham salon, American Beauty Studio for over 45 years. Erminia was married to Anthony T. Pirro (deceased). She was a loving mother to her three children, A. Thomas and his wife Carol Pirro of Palm Beach Shores, FL, Richard and his wife Mary Pirro of Bonita Springs, FL, and her daughter, Linda Solomon, (recently deceased) and Linda's husband, Alan Solomon, MD of Marion, MA. Affectionately called Mia by family and friends, Mia leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Richard A. Pirro of Norfolk, MA, Derek Pirro of Fort Myers, FL, Janice (Pirro) Miades of Needham, MA, Gregory Lawrance of New York City and Travis Tutcik of Jamaica Plain, MA. She is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren, Kyle and Brooke Pirro of Fort Myers, FL and Leo, Niko and Akira Tutcik-Hirota of Jamaica Plain, MA. Two nephews and a niece also survive, Gerard Alessandrini of New York City, NY, John Miano of Palm Harbor, FL and Teresa (Miano) Foster of Norfolk, MA. Mia was pre-deceased by her siblings, Florinda "Baby" (Miano) Alessandrini and Alphonse "Al" Miano, both long-time residents of Needham who were also employed at American Beauty Studio. Mia was most happy when she was surrounded by family. She loved to cook and entertain for every holiday and birthday. She was a strong and independent woman and an inspiration to her family. A private memorial service for the immediate family will be held later.
