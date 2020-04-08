|
Eunice Maureen Connors, February 26, 1928 | January 5, 2020 Until she was about 86 or 87 Eunice zoomed around town in her beloved car displaying a bumper sticker with the claim, 'Outrageous Older Woman'. And she was no senior driver crawling along! She was ticketed for speeding 3 times in the year before she willingly and surprisingly gave up the drivers seat for the chauffeured lifestyle. Eunice had a lust for life. And her life was rich and fulfilling. She is survived by her only sibling, John Welch of Harwich Port Cape Cod. She is also survived by her four children: Paul Connors, his wife Jan and son Paul of Sonoma County, CA ; Laura Connors and her son Jesse (Mtn. View, CA) ; Brian Connors, his wife Susan and son Ian of San Francisco) and David Connors and his two sons, Joe and Will of San Carlos, CA. She will be dearly missed by all these grandkids; she was their last remaining grandparent, AKA Tootsie. Her greatest joy was her family. Eunice was kind and fair, a devoted wife and mother. She lived a life exemplifying the bond between family members as a place of strength. The closeness of her children serves as proof that she did an extraordinary job. Their accomplishments gave her an immense sense of pride. Eunice was born and raised in Woburn MA. As a child, she lived through the Depression. When she was a teenager, her father died. Eunice, her mother and brother moved in to her maternal grandparents. She spoke fondly of her grandfather and how she enjoyed entertaining him with her antic. His influence in her early life fostered her prankster attitude. She was educated in Catholic schools including Emmanuel College in Boston. Eunice received a BA in Business Administration which landed her employment in a variety of industries. Eunice and her late husband, Francis Connors, her beloved soulmate of more than 40 years, moved to Needham MA to raise their family in the mid- 50s. For several years she worked in the Needham School district at the school which her children attended. She made education a priority in her family. But during the 70s one after another of their children moved west following the California dream. At the end of the decade Eunice and Frannie made the migration, moving to Menlo Park a suburb of SF. It was a great adventure, one that neither ever regretted. Eunice was in her element when she landed a business management job at Saks 5th Avenue in Stanford Shopping Center. If she wasnt working , she was shopping. Now she could do both simultaneously. She loved glamour and fashion, changing the color and style of her hair as frequently as she changed shoes. She made countless friends in a few short years. But soon she was recruited to manage the closure of Bullocks Department store supervising its distribution center and the disbursement of all merchandise. It was an ideal position- opening up the opportunities to shop for furniture and household goods as well as apparel. When the store finally closed its doors, Eunice switched gears and went to work at tech companies in Silicon Valley, working as an event planner at Covergent Technologies and logistics manager for Unisys. She enjoyed the corporate workplace and always rose quickly through the ranks to top management positions. As she and her husband began planning for retirement, Frannie unexpectedly passed away in 1993. It was devastating for Eunice. Her children all admired their parents 'perfect' marriage. Eunice and Frannies love and respect for each other never faded in their 40 years together. Eunice was a very modern and independent woman. She worked hard and played hard. She was ambitious and bold and forged ahead never ever considering that being a woman was an impediment or liability to success in the workplace. She had charisma and a fabulous sense of humor which inevitably attracted an attentive audience. Eunice could put a comedic spin on all her adventures, her misadventures, travels as well as workplace dramas. She always had a wisecrack or hilarious anecdote for her friends and colleagues and thoroughly enjoyed entertaining them over cocktails. Afterward Frannies death, Eunice moved solo to Sarasota, FL hoping to connect with East coast friends and relatives who found California too far away. And indeed she often invited her college friends known as 'The Group to visit. Within a few years, Eunice met and married, Len McGee who was devoted to her and provided the companionship she needed at the time. Unfortunately after a dozen years, Len health began to fail and Eunice was widowed once again. Perhaps her affinity for the ocean influenced her moves. From the Boston Bay to San Francisco Bay to Tampa Bay, she immediately felt familiar and comfortable in her new homes and made friends easily. In her late 80s her children uprooted her and moved her back to California. Her West Coast family believed she was too far away. She spent 5 years as the grand matriarch in the center of her children and their childrens world even as she began to suffer from dementia. Just weeks before her 92 nd birthday, Eunice passed away in her sleep. After a family gathering to celebrate her life, her ashes were scattered in the San Francisco Bay as she and her family had done after her beloved Frannies death.
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020