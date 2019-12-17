|
|
Frank A. Ramrath of Needham, December 14th, 2019. Beloved husband of Astrida (Straumanis) Ramrath, and the late Arden (Tapley) Ramrath. Devoted father of Karen A. Randall and her husband David of Holliston, Joseph R. Ramrath and his wife Deborah of Needham, and Robert F. A. Ramrath and his wife Linda of Keene, NH. Stepfather of Kristina Shumway of Freeport, ME, and Peter Lukstins of Natick. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Brother of Eleanor Garner of San Diego, CA, Thomas Ramrath of Albuquerque, NM, and the late Elizabeth Batson. Frank was a retired mechanical engineer for Draper Laboratory, of Cambridge. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Wednesday, December 18th, at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew Church, Needham, at 10 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 4-7 pm. Interment private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Frank's memory to Good Shepherd Hospice, 90 Wells Ave., Newton 02459. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Needham Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019