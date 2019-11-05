|
|
Frederic Katz of Needham on Sunday, November 3, 2019. For 41 years the beloved husband of the late Rosalyn (Katz). Devoted father of Jeffrey Katz of Roslindale and Erica Katz and her husband Jim Gagne of Millis. Dear brother of Carol Katz, Louise Katz, Howard Katz and the late Andy Katz. Services were held at Temple Beth Shalom in Needham on Tuesday, November 5. Interment followed at the Vilno Cemetery, Baker Street, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to REACH Beyond Domestic Violence. www.reachma.org. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Needham Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019