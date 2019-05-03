|
|
Frederick Warren White died on April 16, 2019 in Exeter, NH with his family by his side. He was born in Taunton, MA on November 9, 1926. The son of Frederick B. White and Anne S. White, he graduated from Taunton High School in 1944. His interests in boating and sailing led him to join the U.S. Coast Guard. On return from the service, he graduated from the University of New Hampshire where he was a member of the sailing team and Theta Chi Fraternity as well as Phi Kappa Phi and Pi Gamma Mu honorary societies. He received an MBA in 1950 from the University of Michigan Graduate School of Business Administration and was elected to the Beta Gamma Signa Honorary Society. While a student at Michigan, he met and married Susan Thorne. Upon graduation, he joined Travelers Insurance Company as a trainee in their Group Department. After field assignments in Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan, he became the District Group Pension supervisor in the Boston office. In 1958 he joined Shawmut Banks Trust Department to develop investment and administrative services for corporate pension plans. At the time of his retirement in 1989 he was a Senior Vice President and a Director of Shawmut Securities Clearance Corporation. On moving to Massachusetts, he and his family settled in Needham where they were members of the Congregational Church. He was a Deacon at the church and a member of the Needham Personnel Committee as well as a member of the Needham Pool and Racquet Club and the Norfolk Lodge of Masons, A.T. & A.M. and the Old Colony Historical Society in Taunton, MA. He enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. After his mother and wife died of cancer, he became interested in the control of cancer and served as the Treasurer and Director of the , Mass Division Inc. He received the 1987 Award for Outstanding Massachusetts Lay Contributor to the Control of Cancer. He served as President of the Boston Estate and Business Planning Council, a member of the Massachusetts Bankers Association Trust Committee and he also was a member of The Boston Rotary Club. After his marriage to Ginger Coddington, he lived in Dover, MA, with their combined families and were active members of The Dover Community Church. Upon retirement, he and his wife spent more than four months each summer at their cottage in Norway, ME where they were involved in community activities including the Oxford Hills Rotary Club, the Norway Center Church and Second Congregational Church. In 1993 he and Ginger moved to Exeter, NH where they were members of the Exeter Congregational Church. For seven years he served as co-manager of the churchs Food Pantry and was also a member of the Exeter Rotary Club and the Exeter Historical Society. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Ginger B. C. White; four children, Nina White Grimm and husband, Lyle of Vero Beach, FL, Bradford T. White, Sr., and wife, Cheryl of Needham, MA, D. Mitchell Coddington and wife, Cindy of Wellesley, MA, David B. Coddington and wife, Debi of Gilford, NH; many grandchildren and a great grandson. ARRANGEMENTS: The family welcomes loved ones and friends to a Memorial Service in Celebration for his life on June 1, 2019 at 11:00 at Riverwoods, 7 Riverwoods Drive, Exeter, NH. Assisting the family is the Cremation Society of NH. To read more about Frederick's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in The Needham Times from May 3 to May 10, 2019