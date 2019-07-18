|
|
Gail E. (Moore) Rennie, 79, a lifelong Needham resident, passed away on July 16, 2019, after a brief illness from cancer. Wife of James A. Rennie of Needham. Mother of John Rennie and Ellen Fleming and her husband Eric of Norwood. Grandmother of Alex and Lauren, also of Norwood. Sister of the late Wallace R. Moore, and daughter of the late Ernest and Gertrude Moore, all of Needham. Funeral Services were held in the Heritage Baptist Church, 615 Washington St, Norwood, on Saturday, July 20th at 11:00 am. Visiting hours were held on Saturday morning from 10 to 11am, at the church prior to the service. Private burial at Needham Cemetery will be at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gails name may be made to Boston Rescue Mission or Global Baptist Training Foundation. For obituary or to share a memory of Gail, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes. com.
Published in The Needham Times from July 18 to July 25, 2019