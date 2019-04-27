|
Ms. George A. (Walsh) Blanchard passed away on April 24, 2019 at a local care facility in Weymouth. Ms. Blanchard was born on June 27, 1949 in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late Olga (Rapchuck) Walsh Monk and the late John Walsh, and was the stepdaughter of the late Arthur Monk. She spent the majority of her life living in East Boston and working selflessly as a state employee in various social departments such as the Departments of Unemployment and Transitional Assistance. She loved to sing and was an amateur astrologist. Ms. Blanchard was recently predeceased by her sisters Catherine Walsh and Andrea Walsh Maroun. MA. Blanchard is survived by her uncles George Rapchuck of Brockton and Andrew Rapchuck of Winthrop, nephews Vincent of Boise, ID and Anthony Maroun of West Palm Beach, FL, her niece, Andrea Maroun Spiskey of Twinsburg, OH, her cousins Tom Miller of Weymouth, MA, Walter, Randy, and Andy Edgecomb of Dover, NH, and Steve Edgecomb from Missouri, her goddaughter Sandi Miller of Weymouth, and her great-godson Alexander Miller of Weymouth, and several grandnephews and nieces. Funeral services will be private. To share a memory of George, please visit www. eatonfuneralhomes.com.
