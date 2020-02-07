|
George F. "Gig" Kerivan of Harvard, Massachusetts passed away on February 2, 2020 at the Nashoba Valley Hospital, near his home, after a prolonged period of declining health. He was 75. Born on October 20, 1944, Gig grew up in Hyde Park and Westwood, and attended Wellesley High School where his father, George Sr., was a teacher and coach. Gig was an outstanding scholar-athlete and excelled at baseball. He went on to play baseball and graduate from Boston College with a degree in History. Later, he received his masters degree in teaching from Northeastern University. Throughout his life, he read deeply and widely, was compassionate and politically active and was an early champion of social justice. After college he returned to Wellesley High School for 35 years where he taught History and Sociology, coached baseball, was President of the Teachers Union and founded the Outing Club. He was energized and inspired by his students and maintained many of those relationships throughout his life. In the early 1970s, Gig moved to Harvard, Massachusetts, where he built his home. He was grateful for the friendships and support he received from his neighbors and the community. Early in his life, Gig developed a love for the outdoors, wilderness and conservation. This appreciation for nature was nurtured in him by kindred spirits, Dr. Joseph Gibbons of Westwood, Massachusetts and Earle York Jr. of Millinocket, Maine. While he travelled widely in his lifetime, it was the mountains, forests and lakes of Maine where Gig felt most at home, eventually building a cabin overlooking his beloved Mt. Katahdin. Gig is survived by his sister Joanne Kerivan-Ross, brother in-law Robert Ross, brother Jack Kerivan and sister in-law Andrea Kerivan, his former spouse Mary Gibbons of Ashby, Massachusetts and many loving cousins. He is pre-deceased by his parents George and Rita Kerivan of Westwood, Massachusetts. He maintained many good, long-time and faithful friends and cherished those relationships. Friends and family are invited to an open house to celebrate Gigs life on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 12:00 | 3:00 at the Gibbet Hill Grill, 61 Lowell Road, Groton, MA. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of George F. Kerivan to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Needham Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2020