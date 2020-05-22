|
Geraldine "Geddy" McCarthy, of Needham, formally of Wellesley on May 16, 2020. Cherished wife of Douglas McCarthy, loving step mother of Cristin OConnell (husband Thomas) of Milton, and dear grandmother of Christian Moniz of Milton. Geddy is survived by her devoted siblings; Sister, Anne Fowler (Warren) of Denton, TX, sister, Sheila OMalley (Ben DeWinter) of Brookline, MA, sister, Kate Sullivan (Bill Scott) of Newburyport, and brother, Tim Sullivan (Maryann) of Mattapoisett. She is also survived by her aunt, Joan OBrien of Newburyport, and also leaves behind 16 beloved nieces and nephews. Geddy was predeceased by her mother Geraldine, her father Joseph and her brother Michael. Geddy was born in Boston, and grew up in Wellesley. She attended The Academy of the Assumption in Wellesley, and received her BA from Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, Connecticut. She went on to earn her Masters degree in Classical Studies and Latin, from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. Geddy enjoyed two very successful careers. One as a teacher, and later as a respected real estate broker. Her teaching career began at Mercy High School in Middletown, CT, where she taught Latin and French. She then taught Latin while on fellowship at the University of Michigan. Geddy moved to Pittsburgh, PA, where she shared her gift for teaching languages with the sons and daughters of steel workers and coalminers, at Steel valley High School. Returning to Massachusetts, she taught romance languages at Natick High School. All who knew Geddy would understand that she had an amazing gift for working with young people, and the ability to bring out the very best in her students. When changing her career path, Geddy brought many of her skills from teaching, and applied them to real estate. She would go on to become a highly successful broker, who truly enjoyed the enduring friendships she forged with countless of her real estate colleagues and clients. Over the last ten years, Geddy quietly and courageously battled Parkinsons Disease and its related complications. Without complaint for having been stricken by this relentless and unforgiving disease, Geddy bravely moved forward and continued to bring joy and brighten the lives of those around her. Geddy was a brilliant, thoughtful, caring, talented, and truly amazing woman. Her determination, love of life and devotion to family, knew no limits. Geddy was our hero, and she will never stop inspiring us. Geddys family would like to acknowledge the thoughtful kindness of her dear friends who continued to be at her side even as the clouds were rolling in. Also, our gratitude to Geddys caregivers, Frances Gallagher and Catherine Whyte, as well as the leadership and staff at Avita of Needham. Due to current circumstances, a memorial mass and reception celebrating Geddys remarkable life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Geddys memory, to , .
Published in The Needham Times from May 22 to May 29, 2020