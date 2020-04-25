Home

Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
Gloria A. Caruso Obituary
Gloria A. (Tresca) Caruso, 94, of Newton Highlands, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. Gloria worked many years as a book keeper for Chateau de Ville, Framingham, and Out of Town Ticket Agency, Harvard Square. She was also President of the Waban Women's Club and spent time as a House Mother for the Nursing School associated with Newton Wellesley Hospital. Gloria was an avid Red Sox fan, looking forward to their season each spring. Gloria loved her family more than anything. She was a wonderful cook and found joy in making meals for her family and their friends. She had a gift of making everyone and anyone who entered her home feel special. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Gloria was the beloved wife of the late James Caruso and the loving mother of James Caruso and his wife Katharine and the late Stephanie Caruso and Cynthia (Caruso) Sullivan and her husband Peter. She was the dear grandmother of Matthew Sullivan, Michael Sullivan and his wife Sylvia, Rachel Caruso, James Caruso and Daniel Caruso. Gloria was the sister of the late Eleanor Dimuzio, Florence Brooks and Philip Tresca and is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families as well as many extended family members. A private service will be held with a burial at St. Joseph Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Glorias name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory or message of condolence with Glorias family, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2020
