Dearest Marilyn and family,

We just learned of the falling asleep into the Lord of one of HIS most blessed servants. Greg's work in the church and especially in the New England Diocese of the Orthodox Church in America will not be forgotten by us. He worked tirelessly and with great vigor always for the enhancement of he church. His faith and love of the Lord was an inspiration to all.

May his Memory be Eternal! In Christ

John & Joan Skrobat