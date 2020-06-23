Gregory J. Shesko
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory John Shesko, passed away at home on Tuesday June 16, 2020 with his wife and daughter present, exactly one month shy of his 77th birthday. Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Alexandria (Maskewich) and John Shesko, he lived most of his life in Needham, Massachusetts. He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Markovich); his daughter Liz (Adam Wallace) and two grandchildren, Rebecca and Grant of Beverly Hills, Michigan; his sister Valerie of Wyoming, Ohio, and his niece Alexandra (Jake Merk) of Charleston, South Carolina. Greg worked at Brandeis University for almost thirty years, serving as Associate Dean for Arts and Sciences and then Assistant Provost for Academic Finance and Administration. Friends were received in a socially distant manner from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, Needham. He was laid to rest at a service conducted at the Needham 128 Cemetery, Nehoiden Street, Needham, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20. A memorial service and gathering will be held at a later date when we can safely be together to celebrate his life more fully. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his memory to Holy Annunciation Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 604, Maynard, MA, 01754; Mass General Cancer Center, https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/; or Friends of the Needham Public Library, http://friendsneedhamlibrary.org/org/donations.php. Greg was a political junkie and an advocate for voting rights. Please vote this November in his honor. For full obit, directions and to share a memory of Greg, visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Needham Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Eaton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Needham Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 22, 2020
Dearest Marilyn and family,
We just learned of the falling asleep into the Lord of one of HIS most blessed servants. Greg's work in the church and especially in the New England Diocese of the Orthodox Church in America will not be forgotten by us. He worked tirelessly and with great vigor always for the enhancement of he church. His faith and love of the Lord was an inspiration to all.
May his Memory be Eternal! In Christ
John & Joan Skrobat
June 18, 2020
To the Shesko Family. I am sorry for your loss. The world just got a bit sadder with Greg's passing. He was a joy to know and to be with. His presence will be missed at the library and the senior center.
mark bell
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved