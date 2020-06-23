Dearest Marilyn and family,
We just learned of the falling asleep into the Lord of one of HIS most blessed servants. Greg's work in the church and especially in the New England Diocese of the Orthodox Church in America will not be forgotten by us. He worked tirelessly and with great vigor always for the enhancement of he church. His faith and love of the Lord was an inspiration to all.
May his Memory be Eternal! In Christ
Gregory John Shesko, passed away at home on Tuesday June 16, 2020 with his wife and daughter present, exactly one month shy of his 77th birthday. Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Alexandria (Maskewich) and John Shesko, he lived most of his life in Needham, Massachusetts. He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Markovich); his daughter Liz (Adam Wallace) and two grandchildren, Rebecca and Grant of Beverly Hills, Michigan; his sister Valerie of Wyoming, Ohio, and his niece Alexandra (Jake Merk) of Charleston, South Carolina. Greg worked at Brandeis University for almost thirty years, serving as Associate Dean for Arts and Sciences and then Assistant Provost for Academic Finance and Administration. Friends were received in a socially distant manner from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, Needham. He was laid to rest at a service conducted at the Needham 128 Cemetery, Nehoiden Street, Needham, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20. A memorial service and gathering will be held at a later date when we can safely be together to celebrate his life more fully. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his memory to Holy Annunciation Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 604, Maynard, MA, 01754; Mass General Cancer Center, https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/; or Friends of the Needham Public Library, http://friendsneedhamlibrary.org/org/donations.php. Greg was a political junkie and an advocate for voting rights. Please vote this November in his honor. For full obit, directions and to share a memory of Greg, visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Needham Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.