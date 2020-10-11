1/1
Harold J. Crossman
On October 2nd, 2020, Harold James Crossman of Farmington, CT, passed away at age 60. Harry was born September 26th, 1960 in Needham, MA to Judy Wheeler Crossman and his late father Thomas J. Crossman. He graduated from Nashoba Regional High School in 1978. He studied Engineering and Business at Northeastern University and Lesley College. At the time of his passing he was a Quality Engineer at Ensign Bickford in Simsbury, CT. He had two children with Loretta Fiora of Unionville: Matthew John Crossman, and Mary Olivia Crossman. He loved nature, gardening, and music, and preserved those interests through his passion for photography. He was rarely ever seen without his camera. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Harold and Marjorie Wheeler and Thomas and Dorothy Crossman, and his father Thomas J. Crossman. He leaves behind his mother, Judy Wheeler Crossman, his former wife of 31 years Loretta Fiora and their children Matt and Mary (Skylar), his brother Douglas and Doug's son Jeffrey and his family, his brother Thomas and his wife Karen, and their children Brady and Kaitlyn. He also leaves behind many beloved cousins, friends, and extended family. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville, CT on Saturday, October 10th, from 2pm to 5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to wheels4women.org or to the Farmington Food Pantry, P.O. Box 84, Farmington, CT 06034. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
October 10, 2020
October 9, 2020
I hadn’t known Harry very long, but every time I saw him, his smile was so warm and welcoming. He became part of our live music family. It was a joy to bump into Harry with his camera, or see his images shared with friends on FB. I was so encouraged by his plan to recover from cancer; rallied behind him with #harrystrong! Too young, too loved, too amazing a new friend. Harry, your photographs of my many musician artists friends will remain the iconic images they are. You could always capture the energy and spirit! Now, your energy and spirit is breathed in as we walk in nature, see your photographs and remember you. Harry, your memory is a blessing. You are already missed.
My heartfelt condolences to his children and his mom and family.
Gail Reiner
Friend
October 9, 2020
You will be missed
Richard A Busch
Friend
October 8, 2020
Harry was a kind soul. I loved his passion and curiosity for the world around him . He showed his passion through his art. What I remember the most is how much he loved his children. A proud father. Harry and I were class mates in high school and later reconnected and became friends through his art work and on FB. The world was a better place with Harry in it. He will be greatly missed.
Tara Hitzenbuhler
Friend
October 8, 2020
Harry was an amazing man that was kind, gentle and funny! He will be missed by many. We are so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Lynn Morin
Friend
