On October 2nd, 2020, Harold James Crossman of Farmington, CT, passed away at age 60. Harry was born September 26th, 1960 in Needham, MA to Judy Wheeler Crossman and his late father Thomas J. Crossman. He graduated from Nashoba Regional High School in 1978. He studied Engineering and Business at Northeastern University and Lesley College. At the time of his passing he was a Quality Engineer at Ensign Bickford in Simsbury, CT. He had two children with Loretta Fiora of Unionville: Matthew John Crossman, and Mary Olivia Crossman. He loved nature, gardening, and music, and preserved those interests through his passion for photography. He was rarely ever seen without his camera. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Harold and Marjorie Wheeler and Thomas and Dorothy Crossman, and his father Thomas J. Crossman. He leaves behind his mother, Judy Wheeler Crossman, his former wife of 31 years Loretta Fiora and their children Matt and Mary (Skylar), his brother Douglas and Doug's son Jeffrey and his family, his brother Thomas and his wife Karen, and their children Brady and Kaitlyn. He also leaves behind many beloved cousins, friends, and extended family. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville, CT on Saturday, October 10th, from 2pm to 5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to wheels4women.org
or to the Farmington Food Pantry, P.O. Box 84, Farmington, CT 06034. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.