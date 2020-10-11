I hadn’t known Harry very long, but every time I saw him, his smile was so warm and welcoming. He became part of our live music family. It was a joy to bump into Harry with his camera, or see his images shared with friends on FB. I was so encouraged by his plan to recover from cancer; rallied behind him with #harrystrong! Too young, too loved, too amazing a new friend. Harry, your photographs of my many musician artists friends will remain the iconic images they are. You could always capture the energy and spirit! Now, your energy and spirit is breathed in as we walk in nature, see your photographs and remember you. Harry, your memory is a blessing. You are already missed.

My heartfelt condolences to his children and his mom and family.

Gail Reiner

Friend