Hazel W. (Weigang) Balboni of Natick, formerly of Wellesley, November 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Elmo P. Balboni. Devoted mother of Garry P. Balboni and his wife Jennie Lee of Stow and Jay F. Balboni and his wife Judith of Wellesley. Grandmother of Francesca Balboni and her husband Matthew Flagg of Austin, TX, Laura Lee Balboni of Atlanta, GA, and Christopher Balboni and his wife Stephanie of Hudson. Sister of the late Melvin Weigang. Hazel was a graduate of Southwest Texas State Teachers College, class of 1945. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 4:00-8:00pm. Funeral service in the funeral home, Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Hazels memory to the . Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Needham Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2019