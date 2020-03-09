|
Helen C. Makris of Needham, formerly of Wellesley and York, ME, passed March 6, 2020 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by her beloved husband George Makris. Devoted mother of Philip G. Makris and his wife Jean of Manhattan Beach, CA and William G. Makris and his husband Doug Reed of Somerville. Loving grandmother of Elizabeth C. Makris of Brooklyn, NY. Sister of the late Nicholas Culolias, Agamemnon Culolias, Charles Bradford Ellis and Olga Culolias. Helen graduated with honors from Radcliffe in Modern European History in 1950 and earned a Master of Education from Boston University in 1951. A devoted teacher, she began her career in elementary schools in Shirley and her hometown, Cambridge. After raising two sons, she continued her career by teaching Expository Writing at Northeastern University. Helen, with her husband George Makris, supported higher education by establishing named scholarships at Northeastern University and Hellenic College. In the greater Boston community, she represented the Greek Orthodox church in a vibrant community, Church Women United for over 30 years. Helen and George were founding members of St. Demetrios Church. Visiting hours will be at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt.16), Wellesley, Ma on March 10th from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service in St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, Ma on March 11th at 10a.m. followed by a lunch at the church. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, Ma. will follow lunch. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Helen's memory to the Helen C. Makris Scholarship, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown Street, Weston, MA. 02493. For directions and guestbook go to www.gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley, Ma.
Published in The Needham Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020