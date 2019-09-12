Home

Herbert H. Brown, 85, of Bala Cynwyd, PA and Wellington, FL, passed away on September 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife of 60 years, children and grandchildren. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Satinsky). Devoted and loving father of Neil, Michael (Jody) and Jeffrey (Esther). Loving grandfather of Zach, Zoe, Amelia, Eli, Vivian and Mina. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral services Thursday, September 12 at 11A.M. precisely at West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Int. West Laurel Hill Cem. Contributions in his memory may be made to Hadassah, 1518 Walnut St., Suite 402, Phila., PA 19102, www. hadassah.org or to a . Services were handled by Goldsteins Rosenbergs Raphael-Sacks. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Needham Times from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019
