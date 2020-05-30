Hope Stearns Anderson of Needham, MA passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020, one month shy of her 95th birthdayalthough she would have proclaimed that she was "younger than springtime." Hope was a devoted spiritual seeker. She attended the Christian Science church for most of her life, while also following the teachings of Christian mystics, particularly Joel Goldsmith. She hosted weekly study groups in her home and was highly sought for spiritual guidance and support. From 2001|2014, Hope wrote letters synthesizing the wisdom she gained from her study and contemplation. These letters were compiled into anthologies and published, which she considered her legacy. A graduate of Mount Ida College, Hope previously worked as an editor and administrator for Wellesley Business Service and other local companies. She was also a gifted singer, performing as both a church and concert soloist. Born in Waltham, Hope was the youngest of three children. Her brother, Edward, died during World War II, and her sister, Edith Stearns Trask, was a virtuoso pianist. Hope spent many hours at Ediths side as her concert page turner. Hope was the beloved wife to John Anderson, a devoted mother to Carolyn, an omnipresent mother-in-law to Dana, and a committed grandmother to Lindsay, Cecilie, and Laurian Pope, and Tanya Pillard. Hope was also a proud great-grandmother to Jayden Pillard and Elliott Gelzhinsky. When it is safe to do so, Hopes family will host a memorial concert in her honor. In the meantime, please pause in your backyard and admire something beautiful, as she would. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Camp Newfound (https://www.newfound-owatonna.com/) and Cat Connection (https:// thecatconnection.org/).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Needham Times from May 30 to Jun. 6, 2020.