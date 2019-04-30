|
Irene S. Wynn, age 89, formerly of Needham and Brookline, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 21, 2019 at Bridges by Epoch. Born in Boston, MA on December 16, 1929. Devoted daughter of the late Charles 'Curley' Wynn and Augusta 'Gussie' (Manevitch) Wynn. Renee is survived by her loving children, Harriet Rauffenbart and her husband Joseph of Franklin, MA, Nancy Cunningham of Nashua, NH, and Robert Rosenbaum of Arlington, VA; her adoring grandchildren, Audrey Litchfield and her husband Christopher, Lisa Cunningham, Charles Cunningham, Haley Koshivas and her husband James, and Wes Cunningham; and her great grandson Logan Litchfield. Beloved sister of the late Paul Wynn, the late Albert Wynn and survived by Henry Wynn. Renee grew up in the West End of Boston and graduated from Girls High School. She was active with the B'nai Brith organization and a member of the Temple Beth Shalom Sisterhood. For many years, she was an Executive Assistant at Stephen Gould Corporation in Newton. Spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and cooking for everyone on the holidays, were her favorite things to do. Services were held on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Donations in Renee's memory may be made to the , PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011, or Dana Farber Cancer Institute - Neurological Cancers, PO Box 849168, Boston MA 02284-9168.
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019