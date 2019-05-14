|
James M. Reddish of Needham, MA died peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Survived by his wife Kathleen (Norris) and children Jennifer Woodman and her fianc Carrick Pell, James and his Carrie Reddish, and Shawn Reddish, all of Needham. Father-in-law to William Woodman. Papa to Liam, Gavin, Kathryn, Brendan, Kyle and James. Brother to the late Edward Reddish, and Mildred McCormick. Uncle, Cousin and Friend to many. A graduate of Northeastern University, James wore many professional hats such as mechanic, Brookline police officer, and home builder. No title meant as much to him as his last, Papa. His family was his life and his legacy will be the unconditional love and care he gave to them. He wanted nothing more than to spend time with them all whether it be on the side of a soccer field, a pint at a pub, or traditional weekly Sunday family dinner. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph Church, 1362 Highland Ave, Needham, on Friday, May 17 at 1pm. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Honoring James wishes, no visiting hours will be held. All are invited to an Irish send-off to celebrate his life following the interment at Waterfords, 2 Bridge St, Dedham, MA. In lieu of flowers donations in James' name may be made to the Jimmy Fund. www.jimmyfund.org
Published in The Needham Times from May 14 to May 21, 2019