Dr. James R. Swartz
Dr. James R. Swartz, 68, husband of Cynthia and father of Robert and Rachel, passed away peacefully after a brave battle with a brain tumor. James received his Doctor of Dental Medicine from Tufts University and practiced for over 40 years. He belonged to the American Dental Association, the Massachusetts Dental Society and the South Shore District Dental Society. As an avid Boston sports fan, James enjoyed spending many hours following his teams. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to support either the Alex Golby, MD Resea- rch Fund, Brigham & Women's Hospital, Neurosurgery, www.bwhgiving.org / swartz or Adult Brain Tumor Research Fund c/o Patrick Wen, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02115. Funeral Arrangements by Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, Brookline.

Published in The Needham Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 21, 2020.
July 13, 2020
Neal & Lainee, my sincere condolences on the loss o your beloved brother jimmy. My fond memories bring me back to West Selden St playing hockey and trains May Jimmys memory be an eternal blessing.
Harvey Sklar
